Madelyn Carlander and Joseph Miller of Faribault, graduated from Iowa State University following the spring 2020 semester.
Carlander earned a Bachelor of Science degree in finance and Miller received a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial technology.
A virtual commencement ceremony was held this spring to honor the nearly 5,100 graduates who earned degrees. The traditional on-campus celebrations were moved online as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. University leaders recorded three commencement ceremonies to honor graduates.