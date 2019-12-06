The 2018 Farm Bill is bringing about changes for crop producer’s risk management.
University of Minnesota Extension and the Farm Service Agency are holding free educational events to help crop producers understand decisions regarding the 2018 Farm Bill reauthorization of ARC and PLC programs.
Under the 2018 Farm Bill, crop producers must make a selection by March 15, 2020, of either ARC-County, PLC or ARC-Individual for all covered commodity base acres on a farm. This election will apply to the farm for 2019 through 2020.
There will be 46 workshops led by Extension educators and FSA. The meetings are free and no registration is required. They are offered across the state in December 2019 and January 2020.
Farm Bill crops meeting - Farmington
9-11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 16
Dakota County Extension Office, 14955 Galaxie Ave, St. Paul