Today in History - May 13

Unique lighting produces this scene on Constitution Mall at New York’s Worlds Fair, May 13, 1939. In the foreground at the left is the statue “Freedom of the Press.” Silhouetted against the illuminated perisphere at the end of the central pool is the gigantic figure of George Washington, while the brilliant shaft of the trylon pierces the sky. Trees along the other side glow in the light cast upon them by hidden mercury vapor tubes. (AP Photo)