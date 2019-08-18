The area’s community choir, Beau Chant, begins its new year of rehearsals at 7 p.m. Monday Sept. 9 at Bethel Ridge Lutheran Church in Faribault. This will be an exceptional year, culminating in June 2020 with its trip to New York City.
Singers from the area interested in joining should email beauchantmn@gmail.com to set up an interview before the first rehearsal.
On Dec. 14 and 15 the choir presents “Tis the Season” under the direction of Dione Belling and accompanied by James Yao. Susan Oftedahl is the instrumental coordinator.
New York City film and stage actor Dan Illian serves as narrator for the December performances. Besides his work in New York over the past 25 years, he performed in numerous Guthrie Theater productions, including Charles Dickens’ "Christmas Carol." Illian has also appeared in many performance art/dance pieces directed, choreographed and written by his partner, Bessie Award winning dancer, Karen Graham. Belling is proud to claim Illian as her former student.
Another former student of the director, and graduate of Shattuck-St. Mary’s School, Zoie Reams, appears as a soloist in the “Tis the Season” performances. Since graduating, she received degrees at Lawrence Conservatory of Music and Louisiana State University. Her performance experiences include roles with the Houston Opera Company, Wolf Trap Opera and Lyric Opera of Chicago. On Sept. 5-12 she will compete at the International Music Competition in Harbin, China. Reams will also work with Shattuck vocal students prior to her appearances on the Beau Chant concerts.
Tickets for this event will be available through the choir members or by emailing beauchantmn@gmail.com.