Since April 2020, South Central College (SCC) has provided over $3.3 million in emergency grants to students impacted by COVID-19, including nearly $600,000 this month to cover past tuition costs for 436 students.
“We recognize that the past year and a half has brought many financial challenges to our students,” said SCC President Annette Parker. “We are hopeful that these emergency grants will allow them to continue on their academic path toward a successful future.”
The student grants were made possible through dollars provided to SCC from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF). HEERF was established to provide financial assistance to colleges and students impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and funded through the Coronavirus Aid, Recovery, and Economic Security (CARES) Act in 2020 and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2021 (CRRSAA) in 2021.
South Central College continues to have Emergency Relief Fund Grants, up to $1500, available to qualifying current and new students. These grants are for those who need assistance covering education-related expenses incurred due to the pandemic. Covered expenses may include:
• Tuition, textbooks, course supplies and materials
• Technology (e.g. computer purchase and internet)
• Transportation (e.g. automobile service and public transportation)
• Food, housing, utilities and childcare
Current and new SCC students are encouraged to apply for an Emergency Relief Fund Grant by filling out a simple application at southcentrlal.edu/ReliefFund.