The city of Faribault is seeking community members interested in becoming temporary, paid election judges.
The position includes two hours of training to handle all aspects of voting at various polling places. Serving as an election judge is a chance to learn about elections, and is a great service to the community. Pay for the position is $10 per hour.
Qualifications to be an election judge:
• Eligible to vote in the state of Minnesota.
• Must be able to read, write, and speak English.
• Must be at least 18 year of age.
• Cannot be a candidate in the election, or closely related to a candidate.
• Cannot be closely related to another election judge in the same precinct, but can serve in another precinct. (Closely related means a spouse, parent, child or sibling.)
Being an election judge involves:
• A two-hour training class
• Commitment to the Presidential Primary in March
• Commitment to the Primary Election in August
• Commitment to the General Election in November
• Judges must be at the polling place at 6 a.m. on Election Day and work until they are finished that evening, usually by 9 p.m. Half-day shifts are available. Judges willing to work a full day will be given priority.
If you would like to be considered to serve as an election judge for the city of Faribault this year, fill out the application, bit.ly/390GUCC, and return it to City Hall by Jan. 6.