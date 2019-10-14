Forest bathing program
Oct. 15, 6:30 p.m. — 8:30 p.m. This program is open to all ages. The Forest Bathing fee is $10 per person ($5 for River Bend members). It's a good way to enjoy nature's therapy, while appreciating the outdoors. Dress for the weather.
OWLS lunch and learn program
Oct. 16, 12:00 p.m. — 2:00 p.m. For adults of all ages to a enjoy a soup/salad luncheon and learn about water quality. Cost is $12/person, ($10 for River Bend members). The cost without lunch is $5/person ($3/member). The presentation portion of the program starts at 12:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required by Oct. 15 at 4:30 p.m.
School’s out adventure days
Individual day-long camps open to kindergarten through 5th graders on days they are off of school from 9:00 a.m. -3:30 p.m. Optional childcare before starting at 8 a.m. and after ending at 4:30 p.m. is available for an additional $10. Programs are $50 per person per day [$40/member].
Bring a bag lunch and dress for the weather. Pre-registration is required for these programs.
Oct. 16, Kids in the wild, learn about some wild animals that call this place their home and then see if you could survive in the wild.
Oct. 17, Spinning in circles, catch animals at different stages of their life cycles, experience how energy is circled through the ecosystem, play circle games, and have lots more fun with hula hoops, balls, and wheels.
Oct. 18, A little dirt won't hurt, get digging and discover the world that's underground. Collect and investigate insects, worms, millipedes, and the soil that keeps everything alive. Become an archaeologist and dig up fossils that tell the story of the past.
For more information or to register, please call River Bend at 507-332-7151 or visit www.rbnc.org.