Bethlehem Academy holds breakfast

Bethlehem Academy is holding a breakfast fundraiser from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the American Legion Post 149, 101 Main St. in Morristown.

All-you-can-eat meal includes pancakes, french toast, biscuits and gravy, scrambled eggs, omelet eggs, hash browns, ham, bacon sausage, juice, milk, and coffee.

Cost is $10 for adults and teens, $4 for most children, free for preschoolers and younger. Proceeds support Bethlehem Academy junior class activities.