Rochester Community and Technical College is now offering new and expanded summer courses and fall online classes.
Beginning this summer, RCTC is offering several courses which begin after its usual summer session starts. These courses offer students who would normally not be able to start RCTC’s summer session options to take needed coursework during the summer months. Late start courses include several science, math and health/physical education classes, including many offered exclusively online. A complete list of late start courses and their start dates is available at rctc.edu/summer.
In addition to the new late start classes, RCTC’s Summer Semester includes more than 120 courses including online, mostly online, hybrid and on campus. Of the 120 courses, 71 offerings are completely online.
“These flexible course offerings provide students an opportunity to start or continue their education with course schedules that meet their needs,” said Michelle Pyfferoen, RCTC’s vice president of academic affairs. “Summer courses provide students that plan on attending a university in the fall to get a jumpstart on their education. The cost of tuition is generally lower and smaller class sizes supports active interaction and engaged learning.”
In addition to expanded summer course offerings, and in response to significant student demand, RCTC is offering Human Anatomy and Physiology I and II completely online in both summer and fall semesters for the first time ever. RCTC’s A&P classes are very sought after as they are often prerequisites and required courses for a majority of RCTC’s health-related majors. In addition, many non-RCTC students enroll in RCTC A&P courses because of RCTC’s comprehensive curriculum and expert faculty who teach these courses. These new online offerings join more than 740 additional courses offered during fall semester—164 of which are offered completely online. For a complete look at all of RCTC academic pathways, majors, and degree options, visit rctc.edu/academics.
Non-RCTC students interested in enrolling for summer or fall courses should contact RCTC’s Welcome and One Stop Center at 507-285-7557 for more information. Current students can enroll via Student eServices.