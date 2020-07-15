Lora Sturm, Nerstrand United Methodist Church; St John’s, Faribault, was one of many United Methodist Church pastors of Dakota Wesleyan University's second class to complete the nonprofit church leadership (NPSL) graduate certificate program.
The program is a joint effort of DWU and the Dakotas-Minnesota Area of The United Methodist Church that's expanded to include ministry leaders serving outside of traditional congregations and included a broader ecumenical reach with pastors from other denominations.
“For the second year in a row, I am impressed with the impacts that these ministry leaders have in their local congregations and communities throughout the duration of their time in the program,” said Dr. Alisha Vincent, NPCL program chair. “This year proved especially challenging for church-life during the pandemic and yet our participants rose to the challenge and innovatively led their churches, implementing many of the practices learned and developed while in the program.”
The program consists of four appropriately paced, three-credit, online learning classes that teach church leaders how to raise funds, recruit and manage volunteers, oversee budgets, create and use strategic plans, and develop a congregation that is focused on the purpose of each respective church. For more information about DWU’s nonprofit church leadership program, visit dwu.edu/churchleadership.