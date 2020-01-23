The Owatonna Parkinson’s Support Group will meet Tuesday, Jan. 28 from 2–3:30 p.m at the Owatonna Public Library in the Gainey Room, which is accessible by elevator.
The program will address “Myths about Levodopa.” This podcast is supported by the Michael J. Fox Foundation and its Education Consortium. It will address the questions: Does levodopa lose effectiveness over time? Does everyone who uses it eventually develop dyskinesia?
The Parkinson’s Support Group has been organized to provide a resource for patients and their caregivers. The group usually meets the 4th Tuesday of each month. All individuals who have Parkinson’s and their caregivers are invited to attend. The meetings are free and open to the public. For further information, contact Linda Hoffman at 507-977-2171.