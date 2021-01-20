Local student Hannah Ray of Shattuck-St. Mary's School was awarded first place in the vocal category of the Northern State University Department of Music's 2021 Friends of the Arts/NSU Young Artist Competition.
The event was held virtually this year, and offered awards with a total of $6,250 in cash prizes, including $1,000 for first-place winners of each category, $500 for second-place winners, and $250 for third-place winners. Top music scholarships will also be available for those students who choose to attend Northern State University in South Dakota next year.
“The faculty and I were extremely pleased and impressed with the scope of talent and achievement demonstrated by each one of our entrants,” said Kenneth Boulton, dean of the School of Fine Arts.