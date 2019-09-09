The Women of First English Lutheran Church (WELCA) sponsor Carlson’s Fluff-N-Puff Pillow Cleaning service.
Pillows can be brought to the church from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24. Drop them off at First English Lutheran, 204 Second St. and pick them up later or wait while they are cleaned.
Pillows are cleaned, deodorized, sanitized and fluffed. New ticking is also put on and new feathers can be added. With this process, each pillow becomes new again for a fraction of the cost of purchasing a feather pillow. Crushed foam pillows can be cleaned and polyester pillows can be recovered.
Feather beds can also be reconditioned or made into pillows. Custom-made new pillows and comforters are also for sale.
Prices vary depending on size of pillow and customer choices. Questions? Call 334-4389.