Senior Day at the Rice County Fair will take place Thursday, July 22.
The schedule of events includes music at 11 a.m. on the Sellner Stage by Accordions on Fifth, a local group of Duane Schlobohm, Cindy Housman, and Jim Treblehorn. At 11:30 a.m. there will be a meal at a nominal price in the Straight River room, followed by the announcement of the Outstanding Senior Citizen of Rice County at 1 p.m. on the Sellner Stage. More music will follow. Golf cart rides from the parking lot and around the fair grounds are available. Some vendors will have special prices for seniors and a Euchre tournament will be held in the beer garden at 1:30 p.m.