Parents of boys and girls in grades K-5 can sign their children up for Scouting online today or at one of more than 700 local joining events taking place at all area elementary schools from 6-7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19.
Volunteers will be ready to answer questions and take registrations. Parents can also register their children online immediately at www.JoinCubs.org.
In addition to fun and adventure, Scouting gives members a ScoutLook on Life, instilling self-reliance, confidence, responsibility and teamwork. These skills and experiences will change how they see the world, and the benefits last a lifetime.
Every youth who joins Cub Scouts will receive a glow-in-the-dark T-shirt and a pass for free admission to fall day camp. These are introductory half-day programs at local camps featuring archery, climbing, STEM, crafts, games and more each weekend in October.
Cub Scouts do a wide range of indoor and outdoor age-appropriate activities to safely expand their limits and abilities, fulfill award requirements and be recognized for their accomplishments. They also develop a spirit of service by helping others in the community. Local Scouts performed more than 160,000 hours of community service last year alone.