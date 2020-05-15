The Minnesota Board of Animal Health and the Department of Health released updated guidance based on some recent test results related to pets and the COVID-19 virus. It’s important to note,
At this time, there is no evidence that pets play a role in spreading COVID-19 to people. However, there are reports of cats and dogs who have tested positive for the virus. Therefore, it is important to isolate ill pets from healthy people and pets when possible, just as ill people should be isolated from healthy people and pets.
It is always a good idea to practice good hand hygiene after normal interactions with your pet and keep your animal’s environment clean.
Please see CDC’s COVID-19 guidance for pet owners. and the Healthy Animals, Healthy People webpages for additional information.