Rice County Public Health has opened a COVID-19 helpline Monday, April 27 to answer COVID-19 related questions and to help connect residents to local resources during the pandemic.
The Rice County COVID-19 Helpline number is 507-384- 6459. It is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Messages may be left on the helpline, and calls will be returned the following business day.
If you have been placed in quarantine or isolation due to COVID-19, Call the helpline if you need essential needs assistance in order to maintain isolation or quarantine.
Community resource information is available on the Rice County website at: co.rice.mn.us/495/Hotlines-and-Other-Resources
The Minnesota Department of Health also has COVID-19 hotlines:
• School and child care questions: 651-297-1304 or 1-800-657-3504
• Health questions: 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903
As April 27, Rice County has had 10 lab confirmed cases of COVID-19, ranging in age from 20 years of age to 89 years of age. Rice County COVID-19 data is updated regularly on the Rice County COVID-19 web page: co.rice.mn.us/494/Current-SituationPress-Releases
Rice County continues to collect donations of personal protective equipment and homemade face masks which will be distributed throughout Rice County. More information can be found at: co.rice.mn.us/499/PPE-Donation-Request.