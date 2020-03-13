The Cannon Valley Civil War Roundtable will meet for its annual open forum meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at the Northfield Senior Center, 1651 Jefferson Parkway.
There will be no presenter since it's the annual open forum meeting where all will get to speak about the actions of General Robert E. Lee at Gettysburg. Review information about Lee and Gettysburg for a good Civil War discussion.
The public is invited to attend. Coffee will be served before, during and after the meeting.
For more information contact Dan Peterson at 507-459-3140 or dnl1.peterson@gmail.com.