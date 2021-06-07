A tour of Prairie Creek WMA will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 10 at 13371 Lamb Ave. in Dennison.
A non-paved parking lot is available on the north edge of the WMA, on the east side of Lamb Ave. Expert guides will help explore the WMA, and learn about the history,native plants and other species that frequent the WMA.
Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable walking shoes and dress for hiking. The ground is fairly level most of the way, but there are some slopes and short hillsides. Bring binoculars to view birds. RSVP to David Kuhnau at dbkuhnau@gmail.com.