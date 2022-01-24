Election Day may be months away, but the state’s political parties begin the ramp up to Nov. 6 next week.

Precinct caucuses are planned for Tuesday, Feb. 1. Start times vary by party; some ask attendees to arrive early to register. Some are being held online due to COVID.

During the gatherings, each of the state’s four major parties will select delegates and alternates to its state convention to be held later this year, as well as consider resolutions for possible inclusion in the party’s platform.

A caucus finder, to help those interested in attending a caucus, is located on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website, caucusfinder.sos.state.mn.us. A link is also provided on the Rice County website at co.rice.mn.us under Property Taxes and Elections.

Learn more

Find more on each of Minnesota’s major political parties:

• Grassroots Legalize Cannabis Party — grassrootsparty.net

• Legal Marijuana Now Party — legalmarijuananowparty.com

• Minnesota DFL — dfl.org

• Republican Party of Minnesota — mngop.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments