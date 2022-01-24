...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 10 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35
below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Caucuses just a week away, find yours easily online
Election Day may be months away, but the state’s political parties begin the ramp up to Nov. 6 next week.
Precinct caucuses are planned for Tuesday, Feb. 1. Start times vary by party; some ask attendees to arrive early to register. Some are being held online due to COVID.
During the gatherings, each of the state’s four major parties will select delegates and alternates to its state convention to be held later this year, as well as consider resolutions for possible inclusion in the party’s platform.
A caucus finder, to help those interested in attending a caucus, is located on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website, caucusfinder.sos.state.mn.us. A link is also provided on the Rice County website at co.rice.mn.us under Property Taxes and Elections.
Learn more
Find more on each of Minnesota’s major political parties: