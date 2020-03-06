Buckham Memorial Library excitedly announces the library’s fifth annual Edible Book Festival set for Saturday, April 4.
The Edible Book Festival is an international literary event where all entries must represent literature, using only edible food items in the design.
The design could be a book, a character in a book, a book title or a play on words of a book title. It could be a cake, cupcakes, a sandwich—any kind of food can be used really, but only food. No toothpicks, cardboard or other non-food materials. Although the displays must be made of edible items, they will not be judged on taste and won’t be eaten by the judges. Entries are judged on design and how closely they follow a literary theme.
Registration forms and rules for Edible Book Festival entries in April’s contest may be picked up now at Buckham Memorial Library. Registration forms should be submitted to the library by Friday, April 3.
Details regarding entry drop-off, judging times and public viewing of entries will be available on the library’s Facebook page, at the library and on the rules/entry form. Those interested in seeing what the international festival is all about can view the website at books2eat.com or search the Facebook page Books2eat.