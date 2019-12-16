Fossil Ornament Program
This program is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, $7 per family — $5 for member family. Use salt dough to create decorative fossil ornaments to display this holiday season. This program allows participants to come when available and is open to all ages.
Pre-registration is requested, but not required for this program by Friday.
School's Out Winter Adventure Days
Adventure days are individual day-long camps open to kindergartner through fifth-grade students on days they are off from school from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Optional childcare before camps available for an additional $10 fee starting at 8 a.m. and after, ending at 4:30 p.m. The Adventure Day fee is $50 per person — $40 for members. Pre-registration is required.
Winter Birds, Monday, Dec. 23, learn how and why some birds stay in Minnesota year-round.
Track the Pack, Friday, Dec. 27, learn how to tell apart footprints of animals and become a detective to try and figure out who walks through the woods.
Winter Adventures, Monday, Dec. 30, burn off some winter break energy and learn how to kick-sled and snowshoe, and play winter games.
I HeART Winter, Dec. 31, use nature as your inspiration to create paper making and nature weave projects.
For more information or to register, call River Bend at 507-332-7151 or visit www.rbnc.org.