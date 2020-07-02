Open Your Heart to the Hungry and Homeless has granted Ruth's House of Hope, Inc. (Ruth’s House) with $3,474 to help provide comfort to families in crisis.
Funding from Open Your Heart will provide Ruth's House with 28 new twin-sized mattresses. Ruth's House opened in 2004 in response to an unmet local need for safe shelter for families in crisis. In 2019, Ruth's House served 32 women and 26 children in their Emergency and Transitional Shelter. In addition, they served 29 individuals in their off-campus permanent supportive housing apartments. With 28 new twin-sized mattresses, Ruth's House can provide a comforting and dignified environment for families in crisis to rest and get the resources they need.
Open Your Heart looks for gaps in funding of services based on geographic or demographic considerations and reaches out to agencies serving those communities. Their primary goal is to ensure that front line providers of crisis services have the tools, equipment, and infrastructure necessary to carry out their work.
Grants are awarded on a bi-monthly basis and are considered only through the application process. Applications can be obtained at oyh.org/grant-programs.