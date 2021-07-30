Morristown Sons of American Legion Squadron #149 host their 21st Annual All You Can Eat Corn Feed from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7 at the Morristown American Legion, 101 Main Street. 

Features silent auction, door prizes and music from the Tropical T-Birds at 7 p.m. Tickets are $6, free for ages 8 and under. Hamburgers or sandwiches with potato chips are available for $3. 

Proceeds benefit area community programs. 

