The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development announced earlier this month the 6,151 small businesses that received $10,000 grants last year through the Small Business Relief Grants program.
This program – created last June by the state legislature — was available to Minnesotan owned and operated businesses that could demonstrate financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. DEED partnered with the Minnesota Lottery to ensure fairness in the distribution of funds.
A total of $61.51 million was awarded – with businesses selected through a randomized lottery process after the application period closed last July. Those chosen were screened to ensure they met eligibility requirements.
More than 80 Rice County businesses received grants. In Steele County 49 businesses were awarded funds. Goodhue had 55 successful applicants.
“We know that small businesses have suffered the most during this pandemic, so this program was designed to help them,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “These dollars helped thousands of businesses weather some of the worst months of the pandemic, and we look forward to better days ahead for the state’s business community.”
More than 60% of the grants were disbursed by Sept. 30 and more than 75% by Oct. 31. All grants were disbursed and the program ended Dec. 31. Awards were administered and disbursed by qualified local and regionally based nonprofit organizations across the state.
A searchable map shows all of the grants that were awarded. In keeping with the legislation, at least half of the funding was awarded to businesses in Greater Minnesota. Awards also included:
• 4,316 grants to microbusinesses (defined as having six or fewer employees)
• 2,977 grants to woman-owned businesses
• 263 grants to veteran-owned businesses
• 1,276 grants to BIPOC-owned businesses (whose owners identify as Black, Indigenous or a Person of Color)
Over 27,400 businesses applied for the grants during the application period last summer. When some additional federal funding was made available in December, more recipients were selected from the wait list.