The Cannon Valley Civil War Roundtable will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Northfield Senior Center, 1651 Jefferson Parkway.
The presenter will be Kay Brown of Northfield, who is a past legislator and past executive director of several non-profits. Brown is a history graduate out of USD, and has an avocation for the study of her ancestors who have served in every United States war since the Revolution.
Brown will tell a compelling story of glory and tragedy of her great-great grandfather, Henry Leach's life. Leach fought at Gettysburg and was in the 4th Maine Volunteer Infantry Regiment, Company F.
The public is invited to attend.
Coffee will be available before, during, and after the meeting, along with treats after the meeting.
For more information contact Dan Peterson at 507-459-3140 or dnl1.peterson@gmail.com.