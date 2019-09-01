Corporate Technologies

Corporate Technologies

The Faribault Chamber and the Ambassadors are proud to welcome new member, Christina Drews and Neil Kriz of Corporate Technologies. Corporate Technologies is a full-service IT firm specializing in one-of-kind solutions. Learn more at gocorptech.com. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce)

Reach Regional Managing Editor Suzanne Rook at 507-333-3134. Follow her on Twitter @rooksuzy

Load comments