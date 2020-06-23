Faribault Youth Investment and Growing Up Healthy are seeking volunteers to help with food distribution starting from 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, June 25 at Jefferson Elementary School parking lot, 922 Home Place, Faribault. Other distribution dates throughout the summer will be on July 23, Aug. 6 and Aug. 20.
The Truck to Trunk Food Distribution is an opportunity for those in need to receive free produce, meat and dairy products, without needing to get out of the car. Community members drive through the parking lot as volunteers place the food in the trunk. No registration or information is required to participate.
Those interested in volunteering can sign up at bit.ly/trucktotrunkvolunteers.