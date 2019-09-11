The Faribault American Legion Auxiliary Post 43 is conducting a Paper Drive for the Fisher House located across from the Veterans Hospital in Minneapolis.
The Fisher House is a home where families of veterans can stay while their loved one is being cared for at the VA Hospital. There are two of these houses in Minneapolis; Minnesota is the only state to have two. The facility is similar to the Ronald McDonald House that we are all familiar with.
The Paper Drive consists of donations of any type of paper product that the families can use while staying at the Fisher Rouse. Such items include paper plates, toilet paper, disposable silverware, napkins and facial tissue. This year the Auxiliary is also asking for pre-packaged snacks, laundry detergent, small microwaveable containers. Items for the children of the veterans include new books, coloring books and crayons. The Auxiliary is also taking donations of gift cards that the families can use to purchase necessary items during their stay at Fisher House.
Items can be dropped off at the American Legion Club during business hours. There is a box located at the north end of the bar area. Gifts cards can be given to the bartender.