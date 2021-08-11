The Rice Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) and the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) are partnering together to host a movie night from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24 on the Jim Purfeerst Farm, 7803 240th St. E, Faribault.
The film, "Kiss the Ground," will be projected onto a large machine shed door. The documentary, narrated by Woody Harrelson and featured on Netflix, sheds light on the potential of regenerative agriculture to improve soil health, balance the climate and feed the world.
Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chair and use social distancing during seating. Popcorn and beverages will be provided. Attendees are also asked to follow state and local mask guidelines when attending the event.
There will also be a local farmer panel to discuss the film and local soil health conservation efforts following the screening of the movie.
Tickets are free, simply register for the event at the Rice SWCD Office, 1810 30th St. NW in Faribault, by calling 507-332-5408, or online at riceswcd.org. Space is limited, so please register today.
The 'Film on the Farm' event is made possible by grant funding from the Natural Resources Conservation Service and Kiss the Ground.