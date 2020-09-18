For a limited time, prospective students can apply for admission to any of the colleges and universities of Minnesota State without paying an application fee. The promotions is intended to encourage students to take the first steps in their higher education journey.
The colleges and universities of Minnesota State will celebrate the initiatives by waiving the undergraduate application fee students often pay when they apply for admission for all or part of October. Applications may be completed online (with the online application, students can apply to one or several Minnesota State colleges or universities) or by contacting the college or university being considered. Most Minnesota State colleges and universities are waiving undergraduate application fees for the full month of October. Some are waiving fees from Oct. 25 – 31 only.
Application fees for qualified low-income students and active duty military service members deployed overseas can always be waived at every Minnesota State college and university.
Unless otherwise indicated, applicants should use the promo code CKM2020.
Thirty state colleges and seven universities are participating, including Minnesota State University, Mankato. Local schools, Riverland Community College, Rochester Community and Technical College and South Central College, never charge an application fee.
For more information, contact any of the Minnesota State colleges or universities or visit www.minnstate.edu/minnstatewk.