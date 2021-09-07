The sixth edition of the Deep Valley Book Festival will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Loose Moose Saloon and Conference Center, 119 S. Front St., Mankato.
Northfield authors Sharon K. Henry, Susan Hvistendahl, and Joy Riggs will be among the 50 authors on hand to sign copies of their books and talk to festival-goers. A dozen publishers and literary organizations will also have tables at the event. Entrance to the festival is free.
Will Weaver, author of several novels and short story collections, is the keynote speaker. He will give an 11:30 a.m. talk titled "The Writer's Life: Just When You Think You've Done It All," about his experience editing novelist Jon Hassler’s posthumous memoir. This is a $25 ticketed event and lunch is provided.
At 10 a.m., people can attend “Coffee with ‘Cooked to Death’ authors, featuring some of the region's finest crime and mystery writers – including Owatonna’s Chris Norbury – talking about their food-related mysteries featured in the “Cooked to Death” anthologies. This is a $10 ticketed event, and coffee and a roll is provided.
Other programming features author Jason Lee Willis, who will present “Joseph Nicollet and the Raiders of the Lost Stone” at 1:15 p.m. Regina Downing will present “Music with Ms. Regina” for children at 2:15 p.m. Three book drawings will be held throughout the day, including a drawing for a Friendship Bag of books for Festival Friends (over a $200 value). Activities for children include face-painting and balloons.
The Deep Valley Young Writer and Artist Competition Awards will be presented at 3 p.m. to students ages 7 to 17 who entered and had their work judged by a professional authors and artists.
The Deep Valley Book Festival is the largest literary festival of its kind in southern Minnesota. To see a lineup of authors, to purchase tickets or to become a Festival Friend, go to www.deepvalleybookfestival.com. Follow Deep Valley Book Festival on Facebook for the latest news and updates.