University of Minnesota Extension, KDHL Radio, and KRFO Radio are hosting the annual Rice and Steele County Crops Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 at the Rice County Extension Office, 1900 Fairground Dr. #17 Faribault.
The morning will consist of pest and pathogen updates presented by University of Minnesota Extension Entomologist, Anthony Hanson, University of Minnesota Extension Plant Pathologist, Dean Malvick, and University of Minnesota Extension Crops Educator, Liz Stahl.
Afternoon topics focus on grain marketing with presentations from University of Minnesota Extension Ag. Business Management Educator, Dave Bau, and Larry O. Olson from AgroTech Marketing, Inc.
The presentations will cover:
• New problems and new pests: managing insecticide-resistant soybean aphid and updates on soybean gall midge
• Crop disease updates and management strategies
• Hot topics in weed management: putting the pieces together
• How to get $4 Corn
• My Option Advantage: a New Marketing Tool
Pre-registration is not necessary to attend this free event, but it is appreciated to ensure enough handouts and for an accurate meal count.
Contact Claire LaCanne, Extension Educator for Rice and Steele counties with any questions at 507-332-6165 or lacanne@umn.edu.