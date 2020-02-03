Faribault Main Street's 2020 Faribault Flannel Formal begins at 5 p.m. Saturday in the craft beverage curve at the 10,000 Drops Craft Distillers and Corks and Pints campus, 28 Fourth St. NE, Faribault.
Tickets are $20 and include full access to live music and a commemorative glass, plus lumberjack games.
Guests are encouraged to wear their finest flannel for a chance to win "Best Dressed Lumberjack and Lumberjane" contest, and to enter the hotdish contest for a chance at a $100 Chamber Check.
Opening music provided by Bryan Anderson and Chad Johnson Music, followed by the Minnesota Transplants.
This is a 21+ event. No children or pets allowed, no exceptions.
See faribaultmainstreet.org for more information.