Local Disabled American Veteran (DAV) Chapter 20 encourages veterans interested in becoming a member to attend the next chapter meeting at 6:30 p.m. May 11 at the Faribault American Legion to learn more and become a part of the great organization. Social hour begins at 5:45 p.m. Those registered with the Veterans Administration may qualify to become a DAV member.
The DAV Chapter 20 is currently offering a special on lifetime membership. The DAV, made up exclusively of men and women disabled in the nation’s defense, is dedicated to one single purpose which is building better lives for all of the nation’s disabled veterans and their families. The DAV mission is carried forward by providing free, professional assistance to veterans and their families in obtaining benefits and services earned through military service and provided by the VA and other governmental agencies.
The DAV represents the interests of disabled veterans, their families, their widowed spouses and their orphans before Congress, the White House, and the Judicial Branch, as well as state and local government. Many veterans have visible scars to show they have served their country, but many do not have visible scars. Often times, the veterans that suffer the invisible scars need more understanding and assistance to overcome the effects of protecting American's freedoms from those that want to destroy the Republic.
Any veteran interested in becoming a member are encouraged to make contact with Chapter 20’s leadership at davsouthcentralmn@gmail.com or Chapter Commander Debra Petersen at 507-332-0294.