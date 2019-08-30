The Josiah Edson Chapter, NSDAR, commemorated Constitution Week from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Dakota County Farmington Library.
In 1955, the Daughters petitioned Congress to set aside Sept. 17-23 annually to be dedicated for the observance of Constitution Week. The resolution was later adopted by the U.S. Congress and signed into law on Aug. 2, 1956. The three objectives of the NSDAR are: education, historic preservation and patriotism. Any woman 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, may become a member.
The United States Constitution was signed on Sept. 17, 1787, at Independence Hall, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. At that time many church bells rang out at 4 p.m. to let people know that the Constitution had been signed. To commemorate the event, on Sept. 17, 4 p.m., St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Farmington will ring the church bell 13 times to signify the 13 colonies. The Highview Christiania Lutheran Church in Dakota County will ring its bell 232 times to signify the signing of the Constitution 232 years ago.
The display on Sept. 21 at the Dakota County Farmington Library will include many free word games and handouts for children of all ages such as small American flags to be given to all visitors, copies of the Flag Code, Patrick Henry’s speech, The American’s Creed, and the Pledge of Allegiance. A DAR-sponsored Proclamation Document - "I Will Read The Constitution" which is to be signed by parent or teacher - will be given to students who request them. A limited supply of colorful book bags and U.S. Constitution pocket booklets will be available.
A 3-foot by 2-foot parchment copy of the Constitution will be displayed, as will parchment reproductions of the four pages of the original U.S. Constitution. Also included in the exhibit is an American flag that flew over our nation’s capitol on July 3, 2013 (July 3, 1775, is the date that George Washington took command of the Continental Army at Cambridge, Mass.); a tactile U.S.A. flag with the Pledge of Allegiance in Braille; a 13-star flag that represents the 13 colonies; a tattered U.S. flag that is ready for retirement and a flag retirement story; photos of Old Ironsides - the USS Constitution. A ladies nightshirt made of hemp, embroidered with the initials "H" "F" and the year, "1789", the year that the U.S. Constitution went into effect and George Washington was inaugurated as first President of the United States, will also be on display. Current photos of Mount Vernon, and photos and articles re DAR Constitution Hall and the DAR Library in Washington, D.C., are also included.
Chapter members encourage adults, and children of all ages from surrounding areas to come and learn about the Constitution. The exhibit is a traveling one and in the past few years has been celebrated at the libraries in Austin, Faribault, Northfield.