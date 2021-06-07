The Cannon/Wells Lake Association hosts a fundraiser June 19 to benefit its Help Save Our Lake fund.
The festivities begin at 2 p.m. with a silent auction and hog roast at the Channel Inn, 23219 Farwell Ave., Warsaw. The meal includes stuffing, beans and chips and is served until 6 p.m. Cost: Adults $8 and children 5-10 $6. Kids 4 and under are free.
From 7-11 p.m. enjoy music by The Bird Dogs.
The association is looking for items to be auctioned off for the silent auction. Anyone interested in donating should bring items to the Channel Inn or Doc's Dock. All proceeds from the silent auction and hog roast will go to CWLA for weed harvesting, bird control, more buoys, etc.
For more information, contact Lori Schultz 507-685-2224 or 507-210-0763.