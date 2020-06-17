The Goodhue County American Dairy Association kicked off June Dairy Month by distributing milk for families in local child care facilities. Goodhue area dairy farmer Kristin Schrimpf worked with Kemps to secure 200 gallons and 500 small chug size bottles of milk. Local dairy farmers and Goodhue County Dairy royalty distributed the donated milk to day cares in Red Wing, Goodhue, Cannon Falls, Pine Island, Wanaming, Kenyon and Zumbrota.
The dairy association and Goodhue County Dairy farmers also contributed dairy products to add to student lunches that were passed out by school districts during the COVID-19 distance learning period. Items such as Ellsworth cheese curds, Go-Gurts, string cheese, blocks of cheese and pounds of butter were distributed to families with their lunches.