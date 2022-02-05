Campus News Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email Feb 5, 2022 25 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The College of St. Scholastica - Dean's ListFaribault - Carolyn Mikel Southern New Hampshire University - Dean's ListFaribault - Laura Teske University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire - Grad's ListFaribault - Benjamin Malmanger, Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science, biology Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jennifer.Sweet Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Sheriff deputy dash cam shows woman was struck in roadway Woman struck by Rice County Sheriff's Office squad car pronounced dead at scene Faribault council selects Rochester officer as new police chief Stephanie Marie Olson-Wesley Faribault mayor pleads guilty to careless driving in DWI case Upcoming Events Feb 5 Wednesday Wear Sat, Feb 5, 2022 Feb 5 Al-Anon Family Group Sat, Feb 5, 2022 Feb 5 Bagels & Birds Sat, Feb 5, 2022 Feb 5 Raptors of Minnesota Sat, Feb 5, 2022 Feb 5 Raptors of Minnesota Sat, Feb 5, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices