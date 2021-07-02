New members

The Faribault Rotary Club inducts new member Sara Rojas and honorary member Dr. Roy Anderson. Pictured from left, membership chair Keith Kramer, Rojas, Anderson and president Brenda DeMars. Rojas is a very active returning member whose employment situation caused a pause in her membership for a period of time. She was enthusiastically welcomed back. Anderson joined as an honorary member. Anderson had been a committed member for many years serving as president along with multiple endeavors providing serving Faribault and the world with his expertise as an eye Doctor. DeMars is just completing one of the most dynamic years of Faribault Rotary. (Photo courtesy of Faribault Rotary Club)

