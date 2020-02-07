The Friendship House held its Annual Volunteer Recognition Banquet Wednesday to honor 21 members for their community volunteerism in 2019.
Cindy Barta was awarded the Patsy Lace Volunteer of the Year Award. She volunteered at area nursing homes and assisted with the Meals on Wheels Program. Barta is a very active member with Friendship House and often will help others with various tasks and activities.
Faribault Mayor Kevin Voracek was the guest speaker and presented well-earned certificates to each of the members, along with Christine Kern, Rice County Adult Mental Health Supervisor.