Books and brownies
Oct. 21, 4:30 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. Prepare by reading any graphic novel of your choice, be ready to talk about the book you choose and enjoy delicious brownies.
Informal book club for students in grades 2-5
Pizza and pages
Oct. 28, 4:30 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. Prepare by reading at least one of the books nominated for the 2019 Teens' Top Ten award. See http://www.ala.org/yalsa/teenstopten for full list of nominees. All are available for checkout at the library.
Informal book club for youth in grades 6-12.
For more information on programs for children and youth at Buckham Memorial Library, call Children's Librarian, Deni Buendorf at 507-334-2089.