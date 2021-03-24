The Faribault Eagle's Club will host an All-You-Can-Eat Fish Fry from 5 to 7:30 p.m. or until gone Friday, April 2 at Faribault Eagle's Club, 2027 Grant St.
Menu includes fried fish, broasted chicken, baked potato, coleslaw and dinner roll. Drinks are available for purchase.
A free meal will be offered for all Rice County First Responders: Rice County Police, Sheriffs Deptartment, Fire Deptarment and Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs).
Dine in prices are $13 for adults and $7 for children. To go plates are available for $11 and include a choice of fish or chicken and all the sides.