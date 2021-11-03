A community fundraiser for Tod Steinbauer takes place from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Faribault American Legion Post #43, 112 Fifth St. NE, Faribault.
Suggested $20 per person donation at the door, 10 and under free. Includes food, silent auctions, 50/50, basket raffles and cash bar.
On June 28, 2021 Tod was diagnosed with Plasma Cell Leukemia, a very rare, aggressive form of cancer that eats away at his bones. Tod has already suffered three broken ribs and severe shoulder pain due to the cancer. He has began a chemo regimen, radiation and medications to try and fight this scary disease. All proceeds will aid in Tod's medical costs and lost income.