President Roosevelt signs an executive order, authorizing financing of war contracts through guaranteed loans, on March 26, 1942, in the White House in Washington. Standing behind Roosevelt are, from left to right, Senator James E. Murray, D-Mont; Senator Arthur Capper, R-Kas; Senator James M. Mead, D-NY; Assistant Secretary of War Robert P. Patterson; Under Secretary of Navy James V. Forbes, and Rear Admiral Emory S. Land, U.S. Wartime Commission. (AP Photo)