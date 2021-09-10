During the 100 most-traveled days of the year (Memorial Day-Labor Day), preliminary reports show 167 people have died on Minnesota roads.
Of the 167 fatalities, preliminary reports show:
47 are speed-related.
29 unbelted motorists were killed in traffic crashes.
Seven were distracted driving-related fatalities.
35 were alcohol-related fatalities.
The initial summer travel fatality figures demonstrate an ongoing traffic safety crisis. Preliminary numbers from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety show 321 fatalities on Minnesota roads in 2021 compared with 256 reported this time last year.
The 321 deaths is a 25 percent increase over last year and a 30 percent increase over 2019 with 246 deaths reported at that time.
“We’re grateful most Minnesotans understand that driving is a serious activity and requires their commitment to safety every single time they’re on the road,” said Mike Hanson, Office of Traffic Safety director. “What’s so disheartening is when the pandemic hit, an increase in dangerous driving choices by other Minnesotans soon followed. Those choices are continuing to plague our roads a year and a half later. Speeding is contributing to so much tragedy, and the summer was no exception. Talk to your family and friends about safe driving choices. Model that behavior. We all can make those simple decisions to drive smart and live.”
The summer of 2020 was the deadliest summer in a decade for traffic fatalities. The loss of life this summer has now surpassed the tragedy of a year ago.
June through August 2021 is now the deadliest three-month stretch in a decade.
Preliminary numbers show 158 of the 394 traffic fatalities in 2020 came during the 109-day period between Memorial Day and Labor Day; that’s 40 percent of all traffic deaths last year.
The 167 deaths this summer are now the most for the period since at least 2010.
Extra seat belt patrols
Last year, 105 unbelted motorists died on Minnesota roads compared to 73 in 2019. The 105 deaths were the highest since 2014 (106).
For Minnesotans, jeopardizing their lives or their children’s lives by not properly securing them in child restraints, extra patrols run Sept. 19-30.
Most Minnesotans are making the life-saving decision to buckle up. According to the 2019 Minnesota Observational Seat Belt Survey, 93.4 percent of front seat occupants are wearing their seat belts.