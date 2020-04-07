The Minnesota State Fair and the Minnesota Farm Bureau Program recognize 154 Minnesota family farms as 2020 Century Farms.
Qualifying farms have been in continuous family ownership for at least 100 years and are 50 acres or more. Century Farm families receive a commemorative sign, as well as a certificate signed by Minnesota State Fair and Minnesota Farm Bureau presidents and Governor Tim Walz. Since the program began in 1976, more than 10,500 Minnesota farms have been recognized as Century Farms.
Local 2020 Century Farm families are:
Dakota
Cannon Falls - McCoy Farms, 1913
Hastings - The Leifeld Farm, 1871
Goodhue
Goodhue - Dicke Family Farm, 1920
Goodhue - Richard Ryan Family, 1863
Elbow Lake - James K. and Charlene Nelson, 1915
Herman - Itzen Family Farm, 1902
Rice
Faribault - Bauer, 1914
Faribault - Bauer – East Prairie Farm, 1916
Lonsdale - Pumper, 1906
Lonsdale - Trnka’s, 1920
Morristown - Schwichtenberg Farm, 1919
Steele
Owatonna - Wencl Farm, 1920