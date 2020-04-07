The Minnesota State Fair and the Minnesota Farm Bureau Program recognize 154 Minnesota family farms as 2020 Century Farms. 

Qualifying farms have been in continuous family ownership for at least 100 years and are 50 acres or more. Century Farm families receive a commemorative sign, as well as a certificate signed by Minnesota State Fair and Minnesota Farm Bureau presidents and Governor Tim Walz. Since the program began in 1976, more than 10,500 Minnesota farms have been recognized as Century Farms.

Local 2020 Century Farm families are:

Dakota

Cannon Falls - McCoy Farms, 1913

Hastings - The Leifeld Farm, 1871

Goodhue

Goodhue - Dicke Family Farm, 1920

Goodhue - Richard Ryan Family, 1863

Elbow Lake - James K. and Charlene Nelson, 1915

Herman - Itzen Family Farm, 1902

Rice

Faribault - Bauer, 1914

Faribault - Bauer – East Prairie Farm, 1916

Lonsdale - Pumper, 1906

Lonsdale - Trnka’s, 1920

Morristown - Schwichtenberg Farm, 1919

Steele 

Owatonna - Wencl Farm, 1920

