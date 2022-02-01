...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS ACROSS THE ENTIRE COVERAGE AREA
TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
Tonight through Thursday morning, lows will range from around
10 degrees below zero in far southern Minnesota and western
Wisconsin to between 15 and 25 degrees below zero for much of
central through southern Minnesota. Combined with northwest winds
of 5 to 10 mph, wind chills will drop to between 25 and
35 degrees below zero for all of central and southern Minnesota
and western Wisconsin.
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect this evening for much of west
central through south central Minnesota. At midnight the advisory
expands to encompass all of the coverage area. The advisory ends
at 9 AM tomorrow for west central Wisconsin and east central
Minnesota, and ends at noon tomorrow for the remainder of the
coverage area.
Be sure to dress appropriately if venturing outdoors, including
wearing layers, a hat and gloves. Be sure outdoor animals have
ways of avoiding the dangerously cold wind chills and bring pets
indoors.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 AM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30
below zero.
* WHERE...Morrison, Mille Lacs, Kanabec and Benton Counties.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Faribault Education Center staff threw a surprise party Tuesday for Salma Ali to celebrate her passing the U.S. citizenship test.
Salma, a 2019 Faribault High School graduate, and her older sister, found out they had earned their citizenship shortly after taking the written and verbal test on Jan. 31. They had to wait a minimum of five years to take the test after arriving in the U.S. from Ethiopia in 2016.
“After I passed the test, they told me I could finally breathe,” Salma said. “I had been waiting for that for a long time.”
Salma currently serves as a Promise Fellow with the district. In the role, she mentors fellow 18-24 year olds and helps them prepare for their futures.
Salma did a couple of things that helped her prepare to earn her citizenship. The first was taking U.S. government and U.S. history classes at Faribault High School. The second was working at the Faribault Education Center as a program assistant, where she helped out in Laura Hakala’s citizenship classes. When it came time to take the test herself, Hakala provided materials to help her prepare.
“The workplace had the biggest role,” Salma said. “I met Laura, got to work with students, and got an idea of what the test would look like.”
Salma, her mom, and four of her five siblings have now earned their citizenship. Her older brother will take the test later this week.