461BA6CD-AB47-4A0F-AA79-882D3043632B.jpg

Faribault Education Center staff threw a surprise party Tuesday for Salma Ali to celebrate her passing the U.S. citizenship test.

Salma, a 2019 Faribault High School graduate, and her older sister, found out they had earned their citizenship shortly after taking the written and verbal test on Jan. 31. They had to wait a minimum of five years to take the test after arriving in the U.S. from Ethiopia in 2016.

“After I passed the test, they told me I could finally breathe,” Salma said. “I had been waiting for that for a long time.”

Salma currently serves as a Promise Fellow with the district. In the role, she mentors fellow 18-24 year olds and helps them prepare for their futures.

Salma did a couple of things that helped her prepare to earn her citizenship. The first was taking U.S. government and U.S. history classes at Faribault High School. The second was working at the Faribault Education Center as a program assistant, where she helped out in Laura Hakala’s citizenship classes. When it came time to take the test herself, Hakala provided materials to help her prepare.

“The workplace had the biggest role,” Salma said. “I met Laura, got to work with students, and got an idea of what the test would look like.”

Salma, her mom, and four of her five siblings have now earned their citizenship. Her older brother will take the test later this week.

Recommended for you

Load comments