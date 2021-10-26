The four leading Republicans running for governor of Minnesota will participate in a meet-and-greet and panel discussion Tuesday, Nov. 2, at the Owatonna Country Club, 1991 Lemond Road starting at 6 p.m. for a social hour. The panel discussion begins at 6:40 p.m. Republican candidates participating are Sen. Michelle Benson, Sen. Paul Gazelka, Scott Jensen and Neil Shah.
Time permitting, the audience may ask questions of the panel.
Advance tickets are available at steelecountyrepublicans.com for $20 or for $25 at the door. The event is sponsored by the Steele County Republican Party. Seating is limited, advance ticket purchase is encouraged. Cash bar. Appetizers will be provided.