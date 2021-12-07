Hannah Lips Foundation is seeking grant applications by Jan. 31, 2022.
Grant applications may be obtained by requesting an application packet in writing to Hannah Lips Foundation, PO BOX 183, Faribualt, MN 55021 or by contacting one the following Board members: President Debbie Purfeerst at 507-323-5093; Secretary Debbie Bellingham at 507-331-2371; or Search Commuttee Chair Dr. Dustin Simpson at 507-363-3748.
Lips was born in Rice County and spent her life in the Faribualt area. The Hannah Lips Foundation was organized in November 1978, pursuant to the Last Will and Testament of Hannah Lips, leaving her entire estate to the Foundation.
According to the Foundation by-laws, charitable gifts may be granted to health care service associations, hospitals, medial research programs or other organizations for health related purposes. In particular, Hannah was interested in supporting endeavors which would support those with developmental disabilities or mental health conditions.
To date, approximately $500,000.00 has been distributed to more than twenty local organizations to support health related needs.